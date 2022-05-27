Today: Increasing clouds with chances for afternoon showers and storms. A few of those storms could become severe. Highs warm to the mid-70s to lower 80s with increased SE winds to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Tonight: Rain and storms continue to push east. Lows will cool mainly to the 50s with ESE winds to 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible in southern ND. Highs return to the 70s with light northwesterly winds.

Saturday Night: Rain and storms continue. Lows in the 50s with light ENE winds.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain chances. Highs in the 60s and 70s with northwesterly winds to 10-20 MPH. Severe storm chances are possible in eastern ND.