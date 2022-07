Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs back in the 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible with light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing storm chances from the west. Some of those storms could be severe and could linger into Thursday morning.

Thursday: Severe storm chances are possible with afternoon sun and highs back in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Easterly winds 10-15 MPH.