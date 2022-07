Today: Scattered showers and storms. Some storms may become strong to severe. Highs will be cooler and in the 70s and 80s with easterly wind around 15 MPH.

Tonight: Chances for severe storms. Lows will fall in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with warmer highs in the 80s. Isolated storms may become severe. ESE winds 10-15 MPH.