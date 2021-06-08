Dangerous hail and wind possible later today

Today: A hot day is in store with muggier conditions. Highs heat to the 80a and 90s. Increasing afternoon instability could aid in severe storm development. Tennis ball size hail, gusts to 70 MPH, and tornadoes are all possible. SE winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Storms are likely with several possibly becoming severe. Lows will fall to the 60s with SE winds decreasing to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny as highs return from anywhere between the upper 70s (north of HWY 2) to the lower 90s. Storms aren’t necessarily likely but we could see a stray shower or storm.

Thursday: Chances for severe storms increase substantially on Thursday afternoon through the overnight as the Storm Prediction Center has already issued a large risk.

