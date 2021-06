Today: We heat up significantly today to the 80s. That’s about 10° above average for June 2nd. A few clouds will roll through, otherwise, mostly sunny with a light W/NW wind.

While we’ll warm to well above average highs, many records are set in the 90s so breaking record heat isn’t likely today.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies as lows will fall to the 50s. Light westerly wind.

Thursday: Hotter temperatures in the 90s will flirt with, if not break record highs. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. W/NW wind 10-15 MPH.

Many areas could tie or break record highs for Thursday.

