Dangerous wind chills will be possible thru Thursday morning, especially in the north and up in the Turtle Mountains. While most of western ND will warm up a bit tomorrow it will remain cold to the north and east of Minot.
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-16
With arctic high-pressure building overhead, winds will weaken through the night, however, temperatures will drop quickly. Look for overnight lows down into the 20s below 0 to the northeast, with the southwest feeling lows in the single digits above. A cold start tomorrow will give way to quickly warming temperatures as a warm front advances […]
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter