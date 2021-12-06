Dangerously cold this morning with a bigger warm-up on the way

Today: A dangerously cold start with many wind chills down to -25° to -35°. A wind chill advisory will last until 10 AM CST. Highs will only rise to the single digits and teens with a light westerly and southerly wind around 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Although we will be warmer, lows will fall to the single digits with subzero possible in the NE. A slight chance for light snow in most of SW North Dakota could bring a few tenths of an inch. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs returning to the teens and 20s. WSW winds 5-10 MPH.