Dangerously cold this morning with a bigger warm-up on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: A dangerously cold start with many wind chills down to -25° to -35°. A wind chill advisory will last until 10 AM CST. Highs will only rise to the single digits and teens with a light westerly and southerly wind around 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Although we will be warmer, lows will fall to the single digits with subzero possible in the NE. A slight chance for light snow in most of SW North Dakota could bring a few tenths of an inch. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs returning to the teens and 20s. WSW winds 5-10 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.