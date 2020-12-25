Dave’s Christmas Eve Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-24

A warm front will continue to move east across our area overnight, holding temperatures steady or even warming up through the night. Christmas tomorrow will be very mild with abundant sunshine through much of the day. Highs will be mostly in the 30s northeast to 40s southwest with a breezy westerly wind. A few upper-level clouds will begin to move in by later tomorrow afternoon as a system takes shape back to our west. Mild temperatures will continue for most on Saturday, but the aforementioned system will increase chances for precipitation late in the day. Snow accumulations of a few inches will be possible overnight into Sunday, with a colder day on tap to end the weekend. Temperatures will remain close to late-December averages next week. There will be a powerful storm system that develops by midweek, however, the brunt of it looks to remain to our south. Nevertheless, we could feel the impacts from it during the Tuesday and Wednesday timeframe.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder