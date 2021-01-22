Dave’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-22

Clouds will generally clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the single digits and teens. High-pressure building overhead tomorrow will keep winds generally light with some sunshine. Daytime highs will reach the 20s for most. Temperatures will warm slightly as we head into the weekend, with a slight chance for light snow as a couple of systems move across our north and our south. A cold front will push through the state through the day, dropping temperatures closer to seasonal averages for the latter half of the weekend. There will be another slight chance for snow on Sunday, although accumulations aren’t expected to be significant. For the first half of next week, expect temperatures close to late-January averages, and continued outside chances for snow. Data is hinting at a warm-up by next Thursday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder