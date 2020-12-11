Dave’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12-11

Overnight lows will bottom out in the teens for most with light winds and widespread fog developing as surface high pressure builds in. Low clouds and fog may stick around for a good portion of the day tomorrow before burning off somewhat during the afternoon. We’ll be left with daytime highs in the 30s across our area. Daytime highs in the 30s will remain with us through the first part weekend. Winds will respond to an area of low pressure and begin to come out of the east Saturday, with a slight chance of light snow across our far southwest. By Sunday, a cold front will bring colder temperatures and another chance for light snow, this time across our northeastern counties. Daytime highs by next week will be much closer to seasonal norms, with a few outside chances for precipitation and no significant storm systems.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder