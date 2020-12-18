Dave’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12-18

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Holiday Heart Attacks

Teacher of the Year

Colder this afternoon and weekend rain/snow chances

Toys for Tots

NDC DEC 18

High School Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Need for Nurses

Barriers to Justice

Another Shipment

Thursday, December 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Virtual Blood Drive

Boxing meals

SYSK: Bob Curl

Record Bighorn Sheep

MDU Rate Hike

Pandemic Aid Ending

Grab n Go Meal

Virtual Match Up FF

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories