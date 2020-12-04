Dave’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12-4

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Election Results
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Police say ‘overdue travelers’ headed to Bismarck were both located safely in Fort Totten
A dry and mostly sunny weekend ahead
Video
‘I just will be so grateful’: Belcourt mother of three looking for kidney match
Video
KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Girl’s Basketball: Erica Umber is back from injury and ready to lead the Lions
Video
Top Stories
Girl’s Basketball: A younger Knights’ team can still contend
Video
Girl’s Basketball: Bench production a key to Minot’s success
Video
Boy’s Basketball: Mandan bringing the hustle to defense this season
Video
Girl’s Basketball: New head coach with familiar faces for the Skyhawks
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it out
Community
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Movie Minute
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
Veterans Voices
Western North Dakotas’ Remarkable Women for 2021
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Dave’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12-4
Weather
by:
Dave Holder
Posted:
Dec 4, 2020 / 02:43 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2020 / 02:43 PM CST
Latest Stories
North Dakota hospitals utilizing newly FDA-authorized COVID-19 treatment drug
Video
Mandan Police Department asking for help locating missing man
Business Beat: Mother, daughter duo move boutique to Kirkwood Mall for the holiday season
Video
Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase coming to the Bismarck Event Center
Video
Credit expert: Retail credit cards can be a risky way to spend
More Local News
Recent Videos
Bamlanivimab
Video
River Rule Change
Video
Pride of Dakota Showcase
Video
preparing for vaccine in ND
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/4
Video
A warm and mostly sunny weekend ahead
Video
FF DEC 4
Video
NDC DEC 4
Video
Williston Xmas Tree
Video
Linton-HMB Girl's Basketball
Video
Our Redeemer's Girl's Basketball
Video
Minot Girl's Basketball
Video
Mandan Boy's Basketball
Video
CHI Got Robots
Video
Serology Tests
Video
Police Arrests
Video
Hugs for Holidays
Video
Quarantine Order Change
Video
Driving Range
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
NTSB final report: Pilot error led to in-flight breakup of AirMed plane in 2018
KX News Live Stream
North Dakota hospitals utilizing newly FDA-authorized COVID-19 treatment drug
Video
‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years
Video
2019 Pro Football Challenge Winner
Police say ‘overdue travelers’ headed to Bismarck were both located safely in Fort Totten
What’s the difference between the throat swab or nasal swab COVID-19 test?
Video
Don't Miss
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
Home for the Holidays
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss