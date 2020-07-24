Dave’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7-24

Today: A mostly sunny start with an increase in clouds through the afternoon. Late day thunderstorms could become severe with ping pong ball size hail and gusts around 60 mph. Very hot with highs in the 80s and 90s. The heat index could get as high as around 100° in the south with SE ND feeling temps around 105°. Those with respiratory issues may have difficulty breathing today. The wind will become southerly and stay around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A few storms could become severe in south central and eastern ND. Lows in the 60s and 70s.