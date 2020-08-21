Dave’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8-21

Today: Hot once again. Many locations will see high temperatures creeping into the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be light out of the northwest between 5-10 miles per hour. A few thunderstorms will also be possible today, but mostly east of the Bismarck area. One or two of those storms could reach severe limits.

Tonight: Clear and seasonable with lows in the lower 60s. Winds will be light out of the west between 5-10 mph.