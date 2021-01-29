Dave’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1-29

Clouds will be increasing through the day, and temperatures this afternoon will warm into the 20s and 30s with a few flurries possible. There will be a chance for light snow or even light freezing rain across northeast Montana into northwest North Dakota by late tonight. Similar cloudy conditions will persist tomorrow with a chance for light snow as a potent storm system emerges onto the central Plains. A warmer pattern is expected Sunday with abundant sunshine. There is a good bet by early next week that daytime highs will reach the 40s, well above-average for early February! Chances for accumulating snow will arrive Wednesday of next week, although it appears at this time that the biggest impacts will be felt off to our southeast. Confidence is increasing in below-average temperatures returning by the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

