Dave’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11-27

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will warm up quickly into the 40s by the afternoon for most, helped by a breezy southwesterly wind and plenty of sunshine. We’ll fall into the 20s and low 30s overnight before warming quickly back up tomorrow. The beginning of the weekend will feature the warmest weather of the 7-Day, with highs in the 40s and 50s and sunshine. It will remain breezy, with winds strengthening further behind a frontal passage during the afternoon. Expect windy conditions overnight into Sunday morning as colder air advects into our area. It will feel a lot colder for the latter half of the weekend compared to the first, with daytime highs not warming above the freezing mark for some. Next week’s weather will be much of the same, with near to above-average temperatures and minimal chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, November 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Brent's Bearded Brigade

Warm temperatures highlight the forecast

Thursday, November 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

UMary Women's Basketball

Vaccine Questions

SYSK: Dr. Perk

KX Convo: Ebonie Siemer

Traveling Nurse

New Unit

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Porch Pirates

Slumberland Donation

No Shave

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/25

KX News Daily Report 11-25-20

Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

NDC NOV 25

Minot Minotauros

UMary Men's Basketball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss