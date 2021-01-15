Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-15

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A weak system will traverse our area overnight, bringing back the breezy winds and an outside chance for a few snow flurries across central North Dakota through tomorrow. Temperatures will rebound back above-average this weekend and into next week. A more significant system arrives late Sunday, increasing chances for snow through Monday. The highest accumulations look to be across our west, where a few inches is possible. Breezy conditions will persist through at least the first half of next week with slight chances for light snow almost every day. Data continues to hint at much colder temperatures in the future, possibly by as early as this time next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Lemmon Fire

Turtle Mountain History

Friday, January 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Edward O'Keefe

Coffee Barn

Velva Pin Bingo

Jimmy V's

Back to School

Support Group

V Day Contest

Longer School Year?

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Wind tapers and leaves colder temperatures

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 15

NDC JAN 15

WDA Wrestling

Class B Basketball

WDA Boy's Basketball

BPS School Boundary Lines

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News