Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-15

A weak system will traverse our area overnight, bringing back the breezy winds and an outside chance for a few snow flurries across central North Dakota through tomorrow. Temperatures will rebound back above-average this weekend and into next week. A more significant system arrives late Sunday, increasing chances for snow through Monday. The highest accumulations look to be across our west, where a few inches is possible. Breezy conditions will persist through at least the first half of next week with slight chances for light snow almost every day. Data continues to hint at much colder temperatures in the future, possibly by as early as this time next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder