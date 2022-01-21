Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-21

Strong northwesterly winds tonight are bringing in arctic air, particularly across our northeast as temperatures there will fall well below 0 by tomorrow morning. Overnight lows further to the southwest will fall into the single digits and teens above 0. Tomorrow’s temperatures will vary greatly between highs in the single digits above to the northeast, and low 40s across the southwest. There will be increasing chances for light snow, mostly across central and eastern North Dakota through tomorrow. Sunday will also bring chances for snow, with another cold arctic push by the first half of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder