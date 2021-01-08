Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-8

Clouds will stick around for most tonight, keeping temperatures from falling any further than the 20s. One exception will be across our far northwest where clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop into the teens. There may be a few light flurries or freezing drizzle throughout the night, creating slippery roads at times. Expect another day of cloudy skies with some afternoon clearing tomorrow. Daytime highs will reach the upper 20s and 30s with a few lingering areas of light freezing rain tomorrow morning across our southern counties. More sunshine and warmer temperatures will enter the picture Sunday, as some locales will reach the 40s. Temperatures will warm even further as we head through next week, with increasing winds and generally mostly sunny skies. Wednesday appears to the warmest day, with plenty of areas seeing temperatures into the 50s! It's not out of the question that record high temperatures could be broken that day.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder