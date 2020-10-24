Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-23

Cold temperatures will continue to stay with us through the weekend, with a chance of accumulating snow across our southwest beginning overnight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the single digits and teens, with highs only getting back up into the 20s tomorrow. Although the most significant snow looks to fall across South Dakota, our far southwest counties will have the potential to pick up half a foot, and it is here where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. High pressure builds in on Sunday, and we'll end up with more sunshine, but very cold temperatures, again way below average. Monday morning appears to be the coldest time period, with lows below 0 possible across our west. There will be a chance for precipitation on Tuesday as a weak clipper system moves through, but after this, look for a dry and milder pattern to take shape. Along with plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be much closer to seasonal averages by the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder