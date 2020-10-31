Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-30

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A couple of cold fronts will sweep across our area over the next 24 hours, bringing strong winds and falling temperatures. The first front, moving in late tonight and through the overnight, will switch our winds out of the west. The second front, set to move through by daybreak tomorrow, will bring very strong northwesterly winds behind it. Daytime highs will reach the upper 30s to mid-40s tomorrow, but these will be set mainly early in the day, with temperatures dropping through the afternoon. In addition, wind gusts could exceed 50 mph across our area, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect. Although it’ll remain breezy on Sunday, winds will be weaker with high temperatures returning to the 40s. A more pronounced warm-up then begins as we enter next week. A very mild and dry pattern will set up, bringing high temperatures into the 60s with widespread sunshine likely through most of the week!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, October 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/30

Your complete weekend forecast

National Day Calendar: Candy Corn Day

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Alexander Trunk or Treat

BisMan Transit Face Coverings

Record Number of Ballots

10-29 Gov. Presser

YLEH: Political Mailers

New Park for Bismarck

YLEH: Superintendent Race

Thursday, October 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/29

Minot YMCA

Trick-or-Treating

Click2Go

Cost of COVID Treatment

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss