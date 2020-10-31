Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-30

A couple of cold fronts will sweep across our area over the next 24 hours, bringing strong winds and falling temperatures. The first front, moving in late tonight and through the overnight, will switch our winds out of the west. The second front, set to move through by daybreak tomorrow, will bring very strong northwesterly winds behind it. Daytime highs will reach the upper 30s to mid-40s tomorrow, but these will be set mainly early in the day, with temperatures dropping through the afternoon. In addition, wind gusts could exceed 50 mph across our area, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect. Although it’ll remain breezy on Sunday, winds will be weaker with high temperatures returning to the 40s. A more pronounced warm-up then begins as we enter next week. A very mild and dry pattern will set up, bringing high temperatures into the 60s with widespread sunshine likely through most of the week!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder