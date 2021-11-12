Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-12

Clouds are once again increasing from the west as a warm front approaches the area. As the front arrives, temperatures will warm up through the night while chances for precipitation increase. As warmer air overruns the colder air at the surface, sleet and freezing rain will be possible. As such, travel by tomorrow morning may become treacherous. In addition, winds will strengthen once more, particularly across the southwest where a High Wind Watch has been issued. Tomorrow’s daytime highs will vary from the low 30s to the mid-50s from northeast to southwest respectively. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages with lighter winds Sunday, but there will be a slight chance for more precipitation late Sunday night, again will all types possible. Expect a warmer start to next week, with a stout cold front bringing strong winds by midweek.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder