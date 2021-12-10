Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-10

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clear skies overnight mean temperatures will fall back into the single digits and teens with a breezy westerly wind. Breezy winds will stick around tomorrow, and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 20s to low 40s from northeast to southwest respectively. Sunday, however, will be much warmer as an upper-level ridge builds in, pushing temperatures well back into the 40s. For the first half of next week, expect mild temperatures and dry conditions. By Wednesday, chances for snow may increase ahead of a powerful storm system, although confidence in the exact timing and location of any potential snow remains low at this point.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

