Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-11

Patchy fog and cloud cover will stick around overnight with lows in the teens. Continued cloud cover through much of the day tomorrow will mean daytime highs in the 20s and low 30s. Winds will pick up slightly out of the east in response to an area of low pressure to our southwest. This system will also bring an outside chance for light snow across our far southwest counties. A cold front will approach the state by later tomorrow night. As the cold front moves through, stronger northwesterly winds will develop, and there will be a chance for a few snow showers by early Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will feature some sunshine, breezy conditions, and daytime highs in the 20s and 30s. Monday will see the coldest air of the forecast as high pressure builds in, with overnight lows down to the single digits and daytime highs only in the teens for some. Further along, models begin to hint at milder temperatures and a few chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

