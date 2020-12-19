Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-18

A warm front and southerly winds will help to warm temperatures up through the night and into tomorrow. Expect highs in the 40s for most with strong westerly winds and some clearing skies. Sunday will be another mild day with strong westerly winds returning. A chance for rain and snow comes into the picture, with the highest chances for precipitation across our north-central and northeastern counties. Monday will remain mild and dry, but an incoming system will give us a chance for accumulating snow by Tuesday evening. Behind this system colder air will move in, bringing daytime highs to the teens and overnight lows below 0 for some by Christmas Eve. Christmas Eve and Christmas look to remain dry with warming temperatures.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder