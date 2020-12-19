Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-18

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine. Temperatures are also falling to the teens and 20s by this afternoon. NW winds around 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph. The winds will die down this afternoon as high pressure moves in.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the single digits and teens achieved early on. The winds will shift and become southerly which will warm us mostly to the 20s by Saturday morning.