With more snow in the forecast, that means more streets and sidewalks will need to be cleared.

An increase in snow means removing snow from your driveway but something you might not think of…the sidewalk in front of your home.

"A lot of people don't understand, sidewalks aren't your property, they're public right-of-way," said Derek Hackett, public information officer for the City of Minot. "We do ask the public to keep clear the public right-of-way for pedestrian access."