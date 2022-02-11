As has been the case recently, our coldest overnight lows will be found to the east, closer to the heart of arctic air. Here, lows will drop into the teens below 0. Further west near the Montana border, however, temperatures will only drop into the lower teens above. The large spread in temperatures will persist by tomorrow afternoon, with daytime highs in the single digits to our northeast and warming to near 40F in our southwest. There will be a chance for light snow across central North Dakota. By Sunday daytime highs will warm above average. There will be a chance for light snow again on Sunday, with the best chances across our northeast. Look for near-average temperatures next week with only slight chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder