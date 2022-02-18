Cold arctic high-pressure building overhead tonight will make for a very cold start to tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop into the teens below 0 to the northeast to single digits above to the southwest. However, once again a warm front will move across our area through tomorrow, bringing a warmer air surge and pushing temperatures well above average by the afternoon. In fact, some neighborhoods could feel temperatures in the 50s by the afternoon! The warm air will not stick around long as a strong cold front then moves in from the north, dropping temperatures dramatically Sunday, and bringing chances for snow. The best chances for significant accumulations will be along the South Dakota border with the main energy of the system staying south. Chances for snow will continue across the southern half of the state through early next week, with everyone into the deep freeze as cold arctic air moves back into the Northern Plains.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder