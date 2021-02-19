Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-19

A warm front advancing across our state tonight will increase clouds along with outside chances for snow, with minimal accumulations expected. Winds will begin to increase this weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming well into the 30s and 40s! There will be a slight chance for accumulating snow across southern Emmons and McIntosh counties as a system skirts across our south. Otherwise, this weekend will remain dry. As we begin the next work week, temperatures will continue to climb as readings in the 50s will be possible Monday! Precipitation chances will increase by early next week, with a mix of rain, snow, and ice possible. Slight chances for precipitation chances will continue for the first half of next week. Cooler temperatures arrive by Wednesday but will still remain above-average for late February.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

