Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-26

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered rain and snow showers will persist through the evening as a cold front enters the state from the north. Light snow will be possible tomorrow morning following the frontal passage, but significant accumulations are not expected. Saturday will be the coldest day of the forecast period as lows drop into the single digits across our north, with lows in the teens further south. Daytime highs tomorrow will only reach the teens and 20s with early morning cloud cover. Along the South Dakota border, temperatures will remain slightly warmer. Temperatures will rebound quickly for the latter half of the weekend and into next week with breezy conditions persisting and minimal chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FNF pt. 1

FNF Pt 2

The Meeting Space

KX Convo: Tigirlily

Friday, February 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New England Growing

Black History Wrap-Up

Thank a Resident Day

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Wrigley Stepping Down

Drug Bust

Year in Parks

Music Program

Food Program

Therapy Services

Calls for Resignation

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

A pattern shift just in time for the weekend

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 26

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News