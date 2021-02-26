Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-26

Scattered rain and snow showers will persist through the evening as a cold front enters the state from the north. Light snow will be possible tomorrow morning following the frontal passage, but significant accumulations are not expected. Saturday will be the coldest day of the forecast period as lows drop into the single digits across our north, with lows in the teens further south. Daytime highs tomorrow will only reach the teens and 20s with early morning cloud cover. Along the South Dakota border, temperatures will remain slightly warmer. Temperatures will rebound quickly for the latter half of the weekend and into next week with breezy conditions persisting and minimal chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder