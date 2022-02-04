As mild air from the west moves across our area, temperatures will be warming up overnight with the low set just after midnight. Light snow will be possible across central North Dakota, with only light accumulations possible. Warmer air will continue to arrive tomorrow, and high temperatures will climb above freezing for many. There will be continued chances for snow to begin the weekend, with the best chances for any accumulations across our northeastern counties. Here a few inches may be possible. A brush with more arctic air located to our northeast will drop our temperatures slightly on Sunday, but expect another milder, and this time more prolonged, weather pattern with a few slight chances for precipitation through much of next week.