Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-12

Expect mostly clear to clear skies tonight with overnight lows mainly in the 20s. Beautiful sunshine will persist as we head into the weekend, with well-above-average temperatures expected both tomorrow and Sunday. A powerful storm system to our south will increase precipitation chances in our area slightly through Monday, although will not be significant enough to put a dent in the current drought, which has now expanded to a Severe Drought across the entire viewing area. The overall pattern will be slightly cooler next week, albeit staying above-average, with minimal precipitation chances after Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder