Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-19

Temperatures will remain fairly mild overnight with a continued southerly wind for many. An area of low pressure coming out of the west will increase rain chances to begin the weekend, with chances spreading south and east through the day. A few rain showers may linger across our south-central counties by Sunday morning. A Pacific cold front will pass by Sunday knocking down our temperatures slightly, although above-average temperatures and minimal precipitation chances look like a good bet through most of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder