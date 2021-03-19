Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-19

Winds are blowing from the south, and blowing between 10 to 15 miles per hour. These southerly winds are going to help reinforce some warmer temperatures this morning and heading in to the weekend.

A warm front is going to pass through our area, making our highs to begin the weekend in the 60's. A weak cold front is expected to pass through our area later in the day on Saturday, bringing our temperatures down to the 50's and giving us a chance of some precipitation.