Winds will calm slightly tonight, but temperatures will fall too, as we see overnight lows in the teens for most. Tomorrow will be the coldest day that we’ve had in a little while as cold high pressure at the surface nudges in. Winds will be light, and daytime highs will rise into the 20s, 30s, and 40s from the northeast to southwest. Near-average temperatures return Sunday with winds shifting out of the east. Monday will see temperatures jump up again to above-average. There will be minimal chances for precipitation through the weekend, with increasing chances for rain and snow coming into focus by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder