Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-26

There will be a chance for a few rain and snow showers overnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s. For tomorrow, look for partly cloudy skies, temperatures warming into the 40s and low 50s, and breezy northwest winds. There will be continued chances for a few rain and snow showers, with minimal accumulations expected. We’ll warm back to above-average temperatures for the latter half of the weekend as an upper-level ridge slides in from the west. Fire weather conditions will grow through the weekend and into next week with a significant warm-up, increased winds, and low relative humidities. A sharp cold front will bring temperatures back to seasonal averages on Tuesday with another slight chance for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

