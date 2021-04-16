Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 4-16

Skies will gradually clear overnight from the north with a few lingering rain and snow showers possible tonight. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s before warming quickly into the 50s with some sun for most by tomorrow afternoon. A stout cold front will sweep across the state Sunday morning, increasing chances for rain and snow. In addition, temperatures will be falling through the afternoon with strong northerly winds. Next week will start out relatively chilly for April, but temperatures will warm up through much of the week with sunshine, breezy winds, and a few outside chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder