Even though cloud cover will remain prevalent overnight, temperatures will still drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s as colder air moves in behind this morning’s cold front. A few lingering showers will be possible, both in the form of rain and snow. Tomorrow will feature well below average temperatures yet again, mostly cloudy skies, and a few more lingering showers behind the front. By Sunday temperatures will begin to rebound back to late May averages, with a warmer outlook by next week. Chances for rain showers pick up Monday across our southern counties but otherwise expect mostly dry conditions through Thursday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder