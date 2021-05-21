Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-21

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase overnight, with some of the storms possibly reaching stronger levels. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s to the northwest and 50s to the southeast. Clouds will linger tomorrow, and rain chances will also be lingering into the morning hours. A few showers may persist across central North Dakota, but everyone will see a cooler and cloudy day. Another wave of showers and thunderstorms looks to arrive late in the day on Sunday, and again some of these storms will have the potential to reach severe levels. Temperatures will rebound slightly as we head into next week with slight chances for rain persisting.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder