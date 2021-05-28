Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-28

Chances for rain return tonight as a front moves in, first across our west late this evening and then into central North Dakota by early tomorrow morning. A few showers may pop back up tomorrow afternoon, mostly across the north, but otherwise, the majority of the upcoming holiday weekend appears to be dry. Winds will be strong out of the west both tomorrow and Sunday, but as high pressure builds overhead, winds will calm down for Memorial Day itself. Daytime highs return back to seasonal averages through the weekend, and it appears that we could be feeling well-above-average temperatures by the latter half of next week with minimal chances for precipitation.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder