Temperatures tonight will remain quite mild, as lows drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into this evening, but better chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms come into focus tomorrow as a cold front arrives and strong upper-level energy moves overhead. Strong southerly winds will develop, drawing in moisture from the south. With the added warmth and moisture along with energy, some storms may reach severe levels. Strong winds will be the main threat with any severe activity. Chances for rain will persist into Sunday, but another system will again ramp up rain chances going into Monday. Temperatures will stay at or slightly above seasonal averages through at least the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder