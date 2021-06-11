Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 6-11

As the powerful storm system that gave us the active weather over the past 24 hours moves away, high pressure at the surface will build in. This will clear our skies with ample amounts of sunshine ahead. Temperatures tomorrow will reach back into the 80s for most, and more of the same will be noted on Sunday. Even warmer air arrives to start next week, with well-above-average temperatures expected through at least through Wednesday. The next chance for any rainfall appears to be the latter half of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave