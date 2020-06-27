Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight but winds will begin to pick up out of the south. Expect a mild night with overnight lows in the 60s for most. As an upper-level ridge builds overhead tomorrow, temperatures will warm considerably. All-in-all, it'll be one of the hottest days of the year so far with almost everyone seeing daytime highs reach the 90s. We'll see plenty of sunshine, but winds will become breezy out of the south. Meanwhile, upper-level energy back to the west, together with a cold front at the surface, will bring thunderstorm chances to our northwestern viewing area by tomorrow evening. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will spread eastward for the latter half of the weekend, with a few strong to severe thunderstorms not out of the question. Temperatures will cool off slightly across our west Sunday, but everyone will see another hot day to begin next week with continued chances for rain. The best chance for widespread rain may arrive Tuesday as the potent upper-level system begins to move overhead, with some data continuing to suggest the possibility of a widespread, heavy rain event. Chances for rain will persist through the rest of the week, with temperatures at or slightly above seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder