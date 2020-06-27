Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight but winds will begin to pick up out of the south. Expect a mild night with overnight lows in the 60s for most. As an upper-level ridge builds overhead tomorrow, temperatures will warm considerably. All-in-all, it’ll be one of the hottest days of the year so far with almost everyone seeing daytime highs reach the 90s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but winds will become breezy out of the south. Meanwhile, upper-level energy back to the west, together with a cold front at the surface, will bring thunderstorm chances to our northwestern viewing area by tomorrow evening. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will spread eastward for the latter half of the weekend, with a few strong to severe thunderstorms not out of the question. Temperatures will cool off slightly across our west Sunday, but everyone will see another hot day to begin next week with continued chances for rain. The best chance for widespread rain may arrive Tuesday as the potent upper-level system begins to move overhead, with some data continuing to suggest the possibility of a widespread, heavy rain event. Chances for rain will persist through the rest of the week, with temperatures at or slightly above seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Companions for Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Companions for Children"

Minot Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Flood"

Business Expanding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Expanding"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

Clinic Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Expands"

Alchemist Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alchemist Tattoo"

Bus Route Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Route Changes"

Business Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Grant"

Good Neighbor Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Neighbor Project"

BSC Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Opening"

Surviving Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surviving Cancer"

Masks vs. Shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks vs. Shields"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"

Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot"

Furry Friends 6-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends 6-26"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nurses Picketing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Picketing"

Archery Precision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archery Precision"

Water Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Safety"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss