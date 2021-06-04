Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 6-4

Chances for thunderstorms will persist across mostly central North Dakota this evening and although not likely widespread, a severe thunderstorm or two will be possible with this activity. Even though temperatures will be slightly cooler, temperatures tomorrow will remain hot. Most will see overnight lows in the 60s and daytime highs back in the 90s, with some locations possibly getting near triple digits yet again. A cold front sweeps through the state tomorrow, and this will bring back thunderstorm chances, especially across our western counties by late tomorrow evening. A chance for thunderstorms to become severe will again be possible. Expect a cooler, albeit still quite warm, day with abundant sunshine for the latter half of the weekend behind the front. Monday will feel very hot once more, and there will again be a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms as a surface low and attendant front lift into our area. The rest of next week will feature above-average temperatures and continued chances for thunderstorms in what looks to remain an active pattern.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder