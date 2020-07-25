Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-24

We'll watch strong to severe thunderstorms into tonight as they move east. Large hail and strong, damaging winds will be the main threats, with the threat moving east out of our area by a close to midnight timeframe. We should stay mostly dry overnight, with lows into the 60s, but thunderstorm chances will return tomorrow as a cold front rolls across our area. The most likely area for severe thunderstorms will be across eastern portions of our viewing area by tomorrow afternoon as the front pushes through. A cooler and more seasonable airmass will arrive Sunday with a breezy northwest wind. Look for this pattern to remain with us through early next week. The next chance for widespread thunderstorms appears to be Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder