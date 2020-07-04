Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7/3

Thunderstorms will move eastward across North Dakota late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Some will have the potential to reach severe levels, with large hail and strong winds the main hazards. Some thunderstorms may linger into the later hours of tomorrow morning, with further development possible tomorrow afternoon. Any storms that do form tomorrow will have the chance to become severe, as instability will be quite high with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s and high humidity levels. Even better chances for thunderstorms will enter the forecast Sunday, with each day next week carrying at least a slight chance for rain.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder