Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-14

Storms this evening will wind down with the loss of daylight. Expect a quiet night with winds weakening and overnight lows falling into the 50s. It’ll be a breezy day tomorrow with some sunshine and daytime highs back into the 80s for many. High pressure builds in to end the weekend, bringing abundant sunshine to the viewing area with highs warming well into the 80s. Temperatures will remain near or slightly above average through at least the middle of next week. Our pattern remains dry, with only minimal chances for rain until Thursday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder