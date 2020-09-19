Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-18

Temperatures will warm further tomorrow after overnight lows drop into the 40s. We’ll see highs climb well into the 70s for most, with sunshine but also a return of the haze from smoke held aloft in the atmosphere. A cold front will approach from the west by late tomorrow night, and there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm across far western North Dakota. Slight chances for precipitation shift to central North Dakota by Sunday morning. The latter half of the weekend will see slightly cooler temperatures and breezy to windy conditions behind the front. Breezy conditions and an even further increase in temperatures will greet us to start next week, with a warm and dry pattern through the forecast period. The one exception may be by Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level system moves in.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

