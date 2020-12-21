Dave’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12-21

Temperatures will remain mild tomorrow with breezy conditions persisting. There will increasing chances for rain and snow, with the best chance for accumulating snow towards the Turtle Mountains by early tomorrow afternoon. As we begin next week we'll continue to see mild temperatures and a breezy southwest wind. A strengthening system to our northwest will bring snow chances to the viewing area by late in the day Tuesday. In addition to the snow, strong northwest winds around the back of the system will bring much colder air to the state. Wind chills by early Wednesday morning could become dangerous for some, with daytime highs mostly in the teens. Colder air won't stick around for long, and by Christmas Day, daytime highs will be above average with minimal chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder