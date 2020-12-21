Dave’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12-21

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Election Results
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Ag groups prioritizing private property & infrastructure for upcoming session
Video
Local stylists team up with Ice Cold Ryders Motorcycle Club to provide free haircuts to community
Video
KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast
Video
14th annual Wreaths Across America takes place at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Boy’s basketball: Nedrose relying on everyone to get the job done this season
Video
Top Stories
Boy’s Basketball: Wilton-Wing hopes early season success can build confidence for the long haul
Video
Plays of the week – December 20
Video
NAHL: Bobcats shutout Minotauros
Video
Wrestling: Bismarck wins St. Mary’s triangular; Century defeats Mandan
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it out
Community
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Movie Minute
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
Remarkable Women 2021
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Baby Giraffe Cam
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Dave’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12-21
Weather
by:
Dave Holder
Posted:
Dec 21, 2020 / 03:21 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 21, 2020 / 03:22 PM CST
Latest Stories
Moritz Sport and Marine Gift Ideas
Video
Police: Minot man arrested after investigation links him to juvenile’s overdose death
Arrest warrant issued for Bismarck man in December 6 drive-by shooting
Holiday Mental Health: Tips to stay stress-free during the pandemic from a Bismarck psychologist
Video
Police find a new way to hold Cops and Kids event during pandemic
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
NDC DEC 21
Video
Nedrose Basketball
Video
Wilton-Wing basketball
Video
Plays of the week
Video
Presents made possible at the Minot PD
Video
Cottage foods changes
Video
Free Christmas haircuts
Video
NAHL Hockey
Video
WDA Wrestling
Video
WDA Hockey
Video
WDA Basketball
Video
High school basketball
Video
WDA girl's hockey
Video
Saturday, December 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Drive-thru meal
Video
Performing virtually
Video
14 years of Wreaths Across America
Video
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reacts to Haaland Cabinet pick
Video
Minot actress gets Broadway opportunity
Video
MSU food pantry
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Baby Giraffe Cam
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Second stimulus check: Who gets the $600 payment and when
The ‘Christmas Star’: NASA offers tips on watching once-in-lifetime conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn
Video
Police: Minot man arrested after investigation links him to juvenile’s overdose death
2 deaths, 78 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,655
Virginia UPS driver brought to tears when hundreds of neighbors thank him for his work during the pandemic
Forecast
Moderna vaccine arrives on Standing Rock Sioux Reservation