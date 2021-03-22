Dave’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3-22

After last night's dry surface air caused most of the precipitation to evaporate before reaching the ground, conditions cleared out this afternoon, allowing for some warmer temperatures. Winds have shifted from the northwest, though, which slightly kept the temperatures down.

Expect the northerly winds to continue into the beginning of the week, save for Monday when we have a variable wind that will predominantly flow from the south. That northerly wind along with some cloudy conditions on and off throughout the week will keep our daytime highs to much more seasonable levels, in the mid-40's.