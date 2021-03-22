Dave’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3-22

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Lawmakers examine possibility of Washington D.C. becoming a state

Umary Graduation

Monday's Forecast: Today is more than likely the warmest day in the forecast

NDC MAR 22

Plays of the week - March 21

Southern McLean track rallies around Mehlhoff family

Multiple home fire in Minot

Hunter's Smile

Easter baskets for all

College Hockey

Class B Basketball

High school track

College Volleyball

Mike's Full Forecast 3/20/2021

Touchmark fundraising event for 31:8 Project

Curling for a cure

College Basketball

Class A Track & Field

Class B State Tournament

Remarkable Women: Kathy Howe

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News