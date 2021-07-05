Dave’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7-5

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Click It or Ticket campaign begins for the summer
Top Stories
Local doctor talks RSV signs as case numbers rise across the country
KX Ag & Energy Insight: Livestock Reform
Video
Gearing up to help the homeless ahead of the cold months
Video
Fireworks ignite a dozen blazes in Fargo
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
After the Whistle: Surrey BlueSox are sitting at the top of the district and looking to make a run
Video
Top Stories
After the Whistle: David Gibson hits the diamond to learn hitting from the Velva 39ers
Video
Top Stories
After The Whistle: Mic’d up with Jake Kincaid
Video
After The Whistle: Phil chats with the Dacotah Speedway about 2021 season
Video
Baseball: Governors edge out the Chiefs, A’s complete the weekend sweep of the Senators
Video
Rodeo: Night Three Highlights from Mandan Rodeo Days
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Dave’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7-5
Weather
by:
Dave Holder
Posted:
Jul 5, 2021 / 03:11 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 5, 2021 / 03:11 PM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Bismarck Bucks Ticket Giveaway
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Weather
Someone You Should Know: The Mandan man behind so many reasons to celebrate, the National Day Calendar
Video
Dave’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7-5
Video
Pedestrian dies in Fatal Crash on Highway 83
Fireworks ignite a dozen blazes in Fargo
No deaths, 9 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 131
Latest Stories
Click It or Ticket campaign begins for the summer
Local doctor talks RSV signs as case numbers rise across the country
KX Ag & Energy Insight: Livestock Reform
Video
Gearing up to help the homeless ahead of the cold months
Video
Independence Day is bringing out the spirit of patriotism for many in Mandan
Video
More Local News